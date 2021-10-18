Ztarlyn, Cuquín and Juan Carlos raise the audience with “Humor a 3 falls”

Comedians Ztarlyn Ramírez, Cuquín Victoria and Juan Carlos Pichardo, join together under the production of Ramses Peralta in the show “Humor a 3 falls”, where these comedy talents will be able to laugh non-stop to the public, this next 22 October.

Each one with a particular style will offer the best of their routine on a promising night at Stage 360, where the old and new school of humor, with a single objective: to steal laughter from the audience.

“I have always bet on the fusion of generations in my events, this mix has a special charm and is that of unite families; many young people will be attracted by the talent of Ztarlyn and Pichardo, while the older ones will come to enjoy Cuquín’s classics and their new repertoire as well ”, explained the producer.

The tickets already They are for sale in Supermercados Nacional, Uepa Tickets, Jumbo and Escenario 360. By order of the authorities it is required to present a vaccination card.