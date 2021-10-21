zoila-luna-celebrates-“happy-sixty-laps-in-the-sun”

Zoila Luna, one of the stellar figures of Dominican radio and television, celebrates this Thursday 60 years of age and her daughter wrote an emotional message in which she wishes him “happy sixty laps around the sun, full of wisdom, growth and love “.

Crystal Luna highlighted that her mother is an example that” we can all reinvent ourselves “.

Crystal thanked God for the 60 years of his mother “in health, with love and with an impeccable life trajectory”.

On her Instagram, Luna said that “I’ve always felt rewarded by God and by life.”

Similarly, by “the parents from whom I was born and the daughters who I brought the world “(Crystal and Ambar).

Zoila began contact with the public through her participation in the reign of the patron saint festivities of her hometown, Nagua, and after a long training at the “Barbizon” modeling school, participated in the Miss Dominican Republic Contest.

Later and ventured into the media as a presenter for the weather on television. Color Vision.

Her activities in the media were developed in conjunction with her role as mother.

The production “Zoila Mujer” was the radio exercise that allowed her to conceive and develop the first program aimed at the orientation of Dominican women, and later “Only for women”, through Zol FM, which became the perfect ally of Dominican women.