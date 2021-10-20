Zoe Saldaña: ​​”'Maya and the Three' challenges the old 'establishment'”

Los Angeles, USA

A nonconformist princess in an exuberant and magical pre-Hispanic world. That is the bet of “Maya and the Three”, the new Netflix animation series with a lot of Latin flavor and with the actress Zoe Saldaña as the leader of its dubbing.

“Maya defies the old ‘establishment’,” he said in an interview with Efe.

Saldaña is just one of the many well-known names that have lent their voice to this project, since “Maya and the Three” also has the dubbing of Rita Moreno, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Kate del Castillo or Isabela Merced.

“Maya and the Three”, which will land on the digital platform this Friday, tells the story of a brave princess named Maya (Zoe Saldaña) who, following the keys of an ancient prophecy, must find three legendary warriors to save humanity .

Conceived as a great tribute to the culture and mythology of the Aztecs, the Mayans and the Incas, “Maya and the Three” is a series created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the Mexican director behind the film “The Book of Life” (2014).

Question.- You have already worked with Jorge R. Gutiérrez in the dubbing of “The Book Life”. What is so special that I would like to repeat?

Answer.- Jorge is brilliant. Not only its stories, which are so complete and beautiful, but also its aesthetics for animation, which has so many nuances, is fresh and very original.

Then there is also the mission that he has undertaken with his wife and creative partner (Sandra Equihua) to be able to dazzle with their culture and tradition.

Q.- The series pays tribute to pre-Hispanic cultures.

A.- Who better than a person who is part of that community to tell this story in an authentic way, from an internal point of view that is more intimate.

I think Jorge really accomplished that and that he didn’t do it in a way that looked like a sermon or a history lesson. It seems to me that it is like an added bonus to the universal growth story of a young woman who knows who she is but who is limited by these chains of tradition that force her to fulfill roles that she does not want.

Q.- Maya is often told that “this is not a girl’s place.” How do you defy the conventions of what it traditionally meant to be a woman?

R.- Maya, being a very upright girl, challenges the old “establishment”, especially men, to realize that her body belongs to her (smiles).

We women are going to be patient, but we are going to bring change. And I think it also depends on men like Jorge, who was raised by great women and who openly and willingly celebrates women and shares it with whoever is willing to listen.

Jorge is who he is because of the women who raised him and because of the woman who loves him. I think men like him are joining the evolution of the narrative about women.

APPLES AND OTHER SECRETS

Q.- What is the secret of a good dubbing?

A.- The technical secret is green apples (laughs). They are so acidic that they activate your glands. Green tea, honey, lemon … the usual. It is also good to wear comfortable clothes (more laughter). And be yourself.

But the important thing is to do your research and arrive prepared. When you are performing in front of a camera, you have many resources you can trust: your body, your wardrobe, the props … But when you do dubbing, your voice is your only instrument of interpretation. So it is good to have knowledge of what you are going to do before entering there.

Q.- In Hollywood there is often talk of improving diversity and representation on the screen. Where does animation enter this conversation?

A.- It seems to me that animation can be like science fiction in the sense that, being in a much more fictional environment, it gives human beings the possibility of going beyond their abilities to visualize something.

My wish is that after seeing “Maya and the Three” in animation, one day we can all see an Aztec princess and warrior in a movie theater in a live action movie that could be interpreted, for example, by Isabel Merced. Make it a global blockbuster to celebrate that legacy.

We still have a long way to go, at least the decision makers in the old “establishment”, to see something that is outside the comfort zone.

But animation can be that vital inspiration that allows us to visualize the unimaginable. I feel like animation has always been a step ahead of its time and that it’s a much freer form of storytelling, of course.