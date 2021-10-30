zayn-malik-admits-to-assault-charges-on-gigi-hadid's-mother-and-is-on-probation

Musician Zayn Malik did not contest charges of harassing his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, and her reality TV star mother, during a violent argument on 29 September at the home. of the family on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid and shoving her against a dresser, according to court documents. Malik engaged in “continuous cursing” on Yolanda Hadid, the documents said, calling her a “f ——— Dutch whore” and telling her to stay away from her daughter.

Malik, from 28 years, he also told Gigi Hadid to “defend your partner against your f … mother at my house,” according to indictment documents filed in Bucks County. He also tried to fight a man, whom TMZ identified as a security guard, who was also at the home, according to documents.

Malik pleaded guilty to four summary counts of harassment on Wednesday. The plea means Malik refused to admit his guilt but accepted the punishment.

A judge sentenced him to 90 days of probation for each count, or nearly a year in total. You must complete an anger management class, be evaluated, and, “if passed,” complete a domestic violence program. She was also ordered not to have contact with Yolanda Hadid or the man. Probation could be lifted in six months if Malik meets the conditions, according to the documents.

Malik addressed the charges on Twitter, writing that he “agreed not to contest the claims arising from a discussion I had with a member of my partner’s family who came into our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. ” He complained that the case had been leaked to the media and called it a “private matter.”

A representative of Gigi Hadid issued a statement to People magazine saying that ” ask for privacy during this time. “

Malik and Gigi Hadid, 26, have a 1-year-old daughter together. The couple had been dating off and on for several years. She has become one of the most sought-after models in the world and he was the first to leave One Direction to become a solo artist.