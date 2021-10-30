young-actor-benito-rivers-dies-in-strange-circumstances-on-a-highway

Octavio Ocaña, known as “Benito Rivers” in the Mexican series “Neighbors”, died in strange circumstances on a Mexican highway. He was 22 years old.

The Mexican press goes through several versions, none yet confirmed. One of them is that he was shot to death while fleeing the police on Friday afternoon and the vehicle in which he was riding ended up crashing into a wall on the highway.

Another theory is that he was fleeing from a possible assault in which he was shot by his attackers and ended up in an accident on the road in the Cuautitlán Izcalli municipality, in the state of Mexico.

The newspaper El Universal, citing sources, reported that when Ocaña and his companions were circulating along the Chamapa-Lechería highway, in the direction of the municipality of Atizapán, they were ordered to stop by the municipal police for allegedly the actor in front of the guide was in a drunken state, but instead of stopping, they occurred on the run.

A few minutes later, in full pursuit, the Jeep brand jeep hit another private vehicle and a few seconds later the shot was heard that would have killed the actor.

According to the same sources, the weapon belonged to the deceased, although it is not yet known how or who pulled the trigger.

+ Of his life and career

Octavio Ocaña was born November 7, 1998 in Villahermosa, Tabasco. Since he was a child he made his debut on television with Javier López “Chabelo”, since he was part of the “Chiquillos y chiquillas” section.

His big break came in 2005 when he got the role of Benito Rivers in the series Neighbors, from the Televisa company.

Later, in 2007, he was part of the cast of the youth telenovela ‘Lola: Érase Una Vez’, starring Eiza González, and later worked on the series’ Hermanos y Detectives’.

In addition to acting, he pursued his dream of being a footballer, but left it at 2017 to return to the small screen and pursue his acting career.

From that moment he returned to Neighbors and made some appearances on soap operas such as ‘La Mexicana y el Güero’ and ‘Te give me la vida’.

Private life. Just last June 25 he had gotten engaged to Nerea Godínez, a beautiful young woman of whom he was proud.

In social networks, both were in love with each other. A few weeks ago, the actor decided to share a postcard with her during a walk through Arandas, Jalisco. He wrote: “Thank you for being by my side when I need it.”

This Saturday, Nerea posted a message along with a video on Instagram: “My beautiful daddy, you leave me dead alive. I love you, I love you, I love you for all eternity ”.

+ Reactions

Eduardo España, who plays the role of“ Germán Martínez ”in” Neighbors, He regretted what happened to his partner in a message on Twitter: “We are undone. I can’t sleep, I can’t stop crying and shaking. RIP Octavio Ocaña, our beloved Benito in #Neighbors My condolences to his parents and sisters. A big hug full of love. Thank you for so many laughs and for sharing your angel “.

Meanwhile, the producer of the series” Neighbors “, Elías Solorio, commented:” I can’t believe it. Rest in peace, my dear Octavio. You leave all of us who knew you very sad. Have a good trip, Benito. ”