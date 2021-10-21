“you”:-the-trend-series-that-recounts-the-obsession-and-danger-of-social-networks

The dramatic thriller, with psychological overtones, premiered at 2018 on Netflix. It currently has three seasons, 30 episodes and a fourth season confirmed with no release date.

“You” is one of the series that begin by showing us the darker side of love in social media time (love if it could be called that).

The first season was based on the homonymous novel by 2014 by Caroline Kepnes, which fell in love with more than 40 million viewers who saw the debut of the series on the streaming service, Netflix.

The fiction follows the life of Joe Goldberg (Gossip Girls), a manager of a bookstore in New York who becomes obsessed with a customer Guinevere Beck (Once Upon a Time).

The obsession that he develops for his

client resulted from an infatuation at first sight that caused a toxic love that causes a series of vicissitudes and problems between not only both characters but everyone who gets involved.

Joe’s tech savvy and the populace rity in social networks that Beck developed allow him to know each of his steps and his way of expressing and handling himself, which makes it even easier for him to “catch his prey”.

In a second season, and without giving many details so as not to cause “spoilers”, new characters are involved that give it a twist (not very drastic to the story, this because the initial emotion of the unknown in this type of thriller would not happen again) , one of them Love, played by Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Bly Manor), who turns out to be an important piece in the development of this second part.

Joe moves to Los Angeles to leave behind his past and forget everything that happened and begins a new life, but that is when he runs into Love, with whom he takes up his past obsessions (persecuting and harassing) whom he considers the new love of his life, without knowing that it has “Demons” worse than his.

Between both seasons there is a very common element and, is that ue sexual harassment is king, taking into account the compulsive obsessions and ideas that the main character has regarding love and sex with his victims.

Currently the third part of the story, where they detail a little more the new life of the couple (Joe and Love) and how a new element can try to change the essence of the two.

However, the old life of Joe remains latent and begins a new adventure of harassment to his neighbor.

Without a doubt, the third season gives an unexpected turn to the story, by having incredible actions by the characters.

As Netflix confirmed a fourth season, it is likely that it is possible to unravel a little more the entanglements and murders that are told there over and over again.