xvi-international-symposium-on-art-history-and-criticism

With the title of “Women in Dominican and Caribbean art: tradition and rupture”, the School of Criticism and History of Art (ECHA) of the Faculty of Arts of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo will celebrate its XVI Symposium International History and Art Criticism.

The annual event will take place in virtual mode through the Zoom platform and the YouTube channel this Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 October 2021, in three blocks of hours: 10: 00 the morning to 1: 00 in the afternoon, from 3: 00 to 5: 00 pm and from 6: 00 in the afternoon to 9: 00 at night.

It will include 12 lectures, four colloquia and five playful events and will be dedicated to Jeannette Miller, an outstanding Dominican writer, poet, historian and art critic.

The event will be attended by prominent national and foreign academics from the University of Salamanca, Spain, the Universidad Iberoamericana and the Universidad Anáhuac, from Mexico, the University of the City of New York (CUNY), the National Experimental University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) of Venezuela, the Altos de Chavón School of Design, the Pontificia Universidad Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) and the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) as host university.

Artists of various national and foreign genres will also take part, with broad participation of creative and thinker women, as well as performance artists, art critics, curators, cultural managers, philosophers and writers.

On Wednesday 20 in October, Jeannette Miller will participate, who will be in charge of the opening keynote conference, the academic and writer Odalís G. Pérez, the academic and researcher Margarita Aizpuru (Spain), visual artists Natusha Croes (Aruba) and Erika Ordosgoitti (Venezuela), academic and writer Ofelia Berrido, visual artist and curator Carlos Acero Ruiz, academic and researcher Yolanda Wood (Cuba-Mexico), the academic Anitza Gutiérrez and the performance artists Anamín Santiago (Puerto Rico), Carina Campero (Venezuela), Elizabeth Ovalle and Margaret Sosa.

On Thursday 21 of October will feature the participation of Dominican academics Julissa Rivera, Plinio Chahín, Elena Litvinenko and Fidel Munnigh; Dominican visual artists and curators Julianny Ariza, Kilia Llano, Laura Franco, Melissa Roedán, Yina Jiménez Suriel, Guadalupe Casasnovas, Inés Tolentino and Raquel Paiewonsky; by the art critics and curators Elvis Fuentes (Cuba-United States) and Amable López Meléndez, as well as the students of the Bachelor’s degree in History and Art Criticism of the UASD Chavelly Torres, Judith López, Madeline Abreu, Manuel Betances and Michelle Cruz. The event will close with a performance by the prominent Dominican multidisciplinary artist Geo Ripley.

Regarding the event, its organizer, Dr. Fidel Munnigh, director of ECHA, states: “This symposium, which reaches its sixteenth consecutive edition and for the second year running under virtual mode, it is proposed to reflect on the role of women in Dominican and Caribbean art from the perspective of tradition and rupture ”.

The UASD International Symposium on History and Art Criticism was created in the year 2006 and since then it has been held uninterruptedly in the month of October, the anniversary month of the founding of that university. It is an open forum where the typical problems of aesthetics, history and contemporary art criticism are addressed and debated. In the 16 years that it has been celebrating it has become a true benchmark in its field, always maintaining its plural, inclusive, dialogical and multidisciplinary character.