With the show “Café Ópera … Clown”, the International Theater Festival for Children and Youth was inaugurated

“Fly free… Alegría” is the motto of the edition number 12 of this festival, which opened this Monday 18 with the show “Café Ópera … Clown”, which will run until Sunday 31 October.

The Cúcara-Mácara Foundation inaugurated the twelfth edition of the International Theater Festival for Children and Youth (FITIJ-RD 2021 ), with the staging of the show “Café Ópera … Clown”, in the Sala Ravelo of the National Theater.

Prior to the presentation carried out with all the sanitary protocol, the producers Basilio Nova and Ana Jiménez Grullón, stated that they are happy to hold this event in person again until Sunday 31 in October.

“We return to the stage in person, as the theater should be enjoyed: actors and audience looking into each other’s eyes to play that I amuse you and that I enjoy it. For this reason, we are happy, because we bring eight groups, national and foreign, that will present eight magnificent shows for family audiences, and from this wonderful feeling the motto of this 31 delivery of the FITIJ: “Fly free … Joy”, assured Basilio Nova.

They indicated that this year “we have a program of eight magnificent theatrical shows for family and school audiences by important companies from Spain, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. surprising for the most demanding of audiences: boys, girls and young people.

When referring to the show “Café Ópera… Clown Code”, by the group La 37 by Las Tablas, Basilio Nova said that it is a comic varieté of lyrical singing through which new artists of lyrical singing they interpret in a comical way, classic arias by renowned authors of all times.

Later, Elsa Laura Quiroz reiterated the importance of this festival, which is a party for the family, and thanked the Bank Popular, Central Bank, Reserve Bank, the National Council for Children and Adolescents (Conani), the Cultural Center of Spain, Radio Cadena Comercial and the newspaper Hoy for providing their support.

Venues

This festival dedicated to the whole family will take place simultaneously in the Ravelo and Aida Bonelli de Díaz Rooms, of the Eduardo National Theater Brito; The Dramatic Room of the Palace of Fine Arts; also in Nova Teatro, the Cultural Center of Spain and the Danilo Taveras Theater, in San Juan de la Maguana.

“Our wish is that the available places be acquired by institutions and private companies so that the students are in contact with works produced and designed for boys, girls and young people because they promote good and positive messages that develop their aesthetic taste ”, highlighted Basilio Nova, renowned Dominican actor and theater producer.

Contribution

As this is a non-profit activity and to guarantee the enjoyment of the general public, the contribution for the school audience, from Monday to Friday, it’s RD $ 300. 00; On Saturdays and Sundays, the cost of general public admission will be RD $ 500. 00.

Tickets are on sale at the National Theater box office. In addition, you can make your reservation and obtain more information by calling the phone 809 – 364 – 0802 and Cúcara-Mácara WhatsApp 809 – 696 – 9989, or by writing to the email theatercucaramacararepdom@gmail.com, you can also follow the networks at @novateatro @cucaramacarard.