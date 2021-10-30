will-smith-reveals-he-came-to-consider-suicide

The real storm of life is often within one. Will Smith, for example, has lived like millions of people: an internal volcano of situations for which, as he confessed, he even considered suicide as an option.

During the recording of the documentary “The Best Shape Of My Life “, the 53 year old actor revealed:” When I started this documentary, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life, physically. But, mentally, I was in another place. And I ended up discovering many hidden things about myself. “

It is not clear at what stage he considered taking his life or how or why. “That was the only time in my life that I considered suicide.”

Perhaps in the documentary I will answer the questions when it is broadcast on November 8 on YouTube, where the interpreter will be seen download 22 pounds (10 kilos) in 20 days.

In the documentary, the American actor talks about the whole process he has followed to lose weight during his worst stage at the body level.

In the preview of the audiovisual, the interpreter highlights the importance of mental health, beyond physical, because it considers that it is something that should also be trained.