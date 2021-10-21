“who-is-it?”,-“it's-me”:-pimpinela-tours-his-40-year-career

Pimpinela shook the music scene with the theatrical style of “his fight songs” over the years 1980. After four decades, the brothers Joaquín and Lucía Galán do not think about retiring: “We continue with the same intensity of the first day.”

The Argentine duo began a tour in the United States to commemorate the 40 anniversary, after months separated by the covid pandemic – 19.

“It’s an important number,” Lucia told AFP in an interview in a hotel after the concert in Los Angeles.

“For us the presentation It’s very important. Our proposal, the mixture of theater with music, is a concept prepared to be live, “he adds.

Pimpinela rose to fame with” Olvídame y hit back “at the beginning of the years 1980 . At the insistence of his mother, Joaquín, who was already working in music, composed a song to sing with his sister, who practiced theater.

“When I came home from class, he played the guitar and I started singing, exaggerating: ‘Who is it? / It’s me / What Are you looking for? / You ‘. There we said, wait, here we have something “, Lucia recounts about the powerful song that has made thousands sing and that was relaunched by Marc Anthony and Jennifer López in 2016, two years later of her divorce.

“That song is magic. Over the years and in Spain it continues to be the song that is sung the most in karaokes “, adds Joaquín, of 68 years, responsible of the duo’s compositions.

“It was part of a string, they started to go out alone”, he recounts the process behind the “fight songs, as people called them”.

But Pimpinela is more than that, affirm the Galán brothers.

“We have songs dedicated to the family, against gender violence and against xenophobia , for equal marriage. We have always been going through stories that are common to many people in different places, “says Lucía, 60 years.

But In the effervescent music market, Pimpinela decided that she would renew her repertoire while staying true to her style.

“We put together each song as if It was a three-minute miniopera, our shows are more theatrical than musical “, explains Lucía.” The music has radically changed, it is another world, but we have adapted, “adds Joaquín.

“Betrayal”

In November 2019, the brothers received a Grammy Latino for his career.

In March of 2020 they premiered “Traición”, another theatrical song in which a middle-aged man reveals his his wife, who does betray her, but with a man, and not with a woman as she supposes.

“Many people were surprised with this facet,” says Joaquín, surprised. “If something we have not been in our Career is conservative, we have always sought to break prejudices , being two brothers who sing love songs “.

During the pandemic they went through the mourning for the death of his mother in January 2020.

“Living four blocks away, we didn’t see each other for nine months” , says Joaquín.

They met twice in their native Buenos Aires, one of them to launch a song about the pandemic (“2020: the year in which stopped time “) and managed the work virtually, also attending to their charitable projects.

They will continue the tour of Latin America in 2022 and will record a album to commemorate the 40 years with guest artists.

“We are one”

The Galan’s synchronicity is notorious. There is a rhythm between them when they pose and when they speak. When asked what it is like to divide your professional and personal life with your only brother, Lucía smiles and shoots with laughter: “It’s intense, how much time do you have?”

“Most of the time it’s fine, but we do have our arguments, our fights, our days when we are more estranged,” he confesses.

“But they are discussions that are passed with a joke, with a talk. If we weren’t brothers, I don’t think we would have lasted 40 years “.

The brothers, whose versatile musical tastes include reggaeton and trap, say they never thought of a solo career.

“With Pimpinela we permanently feel the recognition of having done something different, of having created our own style. Separated we would have been two more, together we are one”, says Joaquín.

“Never lonely”, adds Lucia, to immediately joke: “I would not have anyone to fight with.”