who-is-el-ray-studios,-winner-of-the-“new-influencer-2021”

The Dominican youtuber Raymundo Aquino, established in the United States, has used social networks to report the latest news from the world in a particular way, which is why he has captured the attention of users.

The videos of Raymundo Aquino, better known as El Ray Studios (@elraystudios), have 29 million views and some 137 a thousand subscribers on the YouTube platform, 97 a thousand followers on Facebook and about 111 a thousand followers on their Instagram community, where they receive comments very positive users for producing quality informative pieces and reporting with a masterful style and development.

Aquino was born on 15 September of 1987 in the Dominican Republic and later emigrated to the United States with his family, without imagining that later he would use technology and social networks to his advantage, specializing in reporting on such complex issues and special s like the economy and politics of the United States, for all Latinos living in that country and around the world.

It also has the page El Ray Nation @elraynation, through which shares debates, interviews, podcast and very interesting content about his travels.

Indicates a press release that shocking news, viral videos, opinions on social topics and last minute content are the line that he has followed since the creation of his page and this, together with a very different charisma and projection, recently made him worthy of the “New Influencer 2021” award, awarded to young people who represent a promise in the media and that contribute to society through their platforms.

El Ray, as he also calls himself, also has its own business page (elraystudios.com) and intends to expand to have a presence in all digital media.

With just 34, it has reaped successes, since it has a with an established audience and users have expressed their loyalty by following up on their content, making it one of the most sought after and viewed digital creators of the moment.

Talk about everything a little, without following a media line, without exhibiting favoritism, or being a tabloid and giving an objective point of view on issues of global interest are the main characteristics of the New Influencer 2021 .