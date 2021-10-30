Wealth Landscape, US Market Sizing, New Challenges and Future Growth Opportunities | Kingswood US Holdings, Manhattan Harbor Capital, Ascensus LLC

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 42 pages on title ‘Wealth Landscape in the US: Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2022’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Rest of the World and important players such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, US Bank, Citibank (US), Capital One, PNC Bank, KeyBank, SunTrust, Citizens Financial, Regions Bank, HSBC (US) Etc.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2054882-wealth-landscape-in-the-us

Summary

Wealth Landscape in the US: Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2022

The US is home to a large number of affluent (high net worth [HNW] and mass affluent) individuals. The country also has a well-developed financial services sector, including the most sophisticated mutual fund and equity markets globally, which explains the high participation in various asset classes. The local retail savings and investments market has registered impressive growth post-financial crisis, with its value almost doubling from $25.4tn in 2008 to $50.5tn in 2018.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the US wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid vs. illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset class.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2054882-wealth-landscape-in-the-us

Scope

– The country’s affluent segment accounted for 62.9% of the total adult population in 2018. The segment has almost doubled in size over the past decade, increasing from 84.9 million people in 2008 to 155.2 million in 2018.

– US retail investors allocate the highest proportion of their liquid wealth to equities and mutual funds, which together account for 67.7% of total retail savings and investments.

– 8.2% of US HNW investors’ wealth was held outside of the country, with general geographic diversification benefits being the main reason for offshore investment.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic decisions using top-level historic and forecast data on the US wealth industry.

– Identify the most promising client segment by analyzing the penetration of affluent individuals.

– Receive detailed insight into retail liquid asset holdings in the US.

– Understand the changing market and competitive dynamics by learning about new competitors and recent deals in the wealth space.

– See an overview of key digital disruptors in the country’s wealth market.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2054882

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, US Bank, Citibank (US), Capital One, PNC Bank, KeyBank, SunTrust, Citizens Financial, Regions Bank, HSBC (US), Acorns, Betterment, Addepar, S&T Bancorp Inc., DNB Financial Corp., Kingswood US Holdings Inc., Manhattan Harbor Capital Inc., Ascensus LLC, Pension Strategies Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., United Capital Financial Partners Inc., First American Bank, Continental National Bank of Miami

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Macroe

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2054882-wealth-landscape-in-the-us

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

sales@htfmarketreport.com

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218