waxin-fong,-the-celebrity-chef-who-blends-asian-and-venezuelan-cuisine

Although his passion was motorcycles, his dream began in a food kiosk and thanks to the fusion of Asian and Venezuelan gastronomy, the chef and influencer Waxin Fong (@waxinfong) rose to fame and managed to capture attention of diners such as Nicky Jam and Luis Fonsi, actors Alejandro Nones, Guillermo León Mejía, among others.

With Locos x Grill it acquires fame as one of the most successful and prominent Doral restaurants in the area for being a pioneer in its fusion.

Waxin Fong, son of Chinese parents, born in Venezuela where he grew up and was able to fall in love with the Latin flavor and seasoning. He was always linked to family businesses and in the barbecue he managed to do magic that thousands of people enjoy today.

“In Hollywood at the Yellow Green Farmers Market this dream begins, with a unique combination that people went viral, ‘Chinese rear-tipped rice? That does not hit ‘because that made us viral “, says the chef.

Waxin Fong, has almost 200 a thousand followers on social networks (@locosxgrill), where he shares techniques and recipes that have made it popular.

One of the plans of the owner of the famous restaurant is to show everyone that when you love what you do, everything arrives perfectly, teach your techniques to the world and replicate Locos Grill everywhere.