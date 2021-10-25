vladimir-putin-grants-russian-citizenship-to-uruguayan-actress-natalia-oreiro

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, granted Russian citizenship this Monday to the Uruguayan singer and actress Natalia Oreiro, very popular in this country as a singer and for her role in several soap operas.

Oreiro, who periodically visits Russia, submitted the application to receive citizenship in June 2016, according to the Gazeta.ru portal.

The artist of Spanish origin born In Uruguay, he has expressed his love for Russia on multiple occasions.

On the occasion of the national day, last 12 of June, he published a message on Twitter in the who wore a red “kokoshnik”, the traditional headdress, to congratulate the Russians on the occasion of the holiday and assure that “Russia is also my homeland”.

In 2018, the singer recorded a song dedicated to the Soccer World Cup and in 2019 she made a tour entitled “Unforgettable tour” through thirteen Russian cities.

That same year she joked during an interview on a popular Russian TV show that would be “more Russian than Gerard Depardieu “, who received Russian citizenship in 2013 after a run-in with the French authorities for raising taxes on the wealthiest.

In recent Years, Putin has granted Russian citizenship by urgent procedure to famous Western actors such as the American Steven Seagal.