Vince Neil suffers a fall from the stage and is rushed to a hospital

Veteran rocker Vince Neil, known as part of the group Mötley Crüe, was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a fall while performing at a concert on Friday night in Tennessee.

Some media reported that the singer has broken ribs, but that has not been confirmed.

The entertainment portal TMZ published that Vince was performing at the Monster on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge , Tennessee, with his own band, when he fell into the void. He has not acted with Mötley Crüe since 2015.

Vince, 60, performed “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) “, he approached the edge of the stage and suddenly fell four feet on the concrete, as there was a small space between the stage and a speaker.

Bassist Dana Strum addressed the crowd to explain about Neil’s injuries, and impressions that he had possibly broken some ribs.

According to TMZ, sources revealed that the singer, who has battled addiction alcohol, had not drunk prior to the presentation.