Video of “Perra” by J Balvin and Tokischa was removed from the artist's YouTube channel

Video of “Perra” by J Balvin and Tokischa was removed from the artist's YouTube channel

After the wave of criticism generated by “Perra”, the song by J Balvin and Tokischa, the video of the song was removed from the Colombian’s YouTube channel.

On the platform Only the audio of the song is available and so far the Colombian singer has spoken about it.

The song has been something to talk about, not only for its lyrics, but for its video, in which shows Afro-descendant women presented with dog ears, with chains around their necks and dragged like animals or slaves.

“Perra” was the first collaboration of the Dominican rapper with a foreign artist.

One of the strongest criticisms came from the Vice President of the Foreign Ministry of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramírez, who spoke out against the issue and qualified its content of “macho”, “racist” and “misogynistic.”

Ramírez and the presidential advisor for Women’s Equity, Gheidy Gallo released a letter showing their position on the The importance of defending women’s rights in that country.

They forcefully rejected the song ‘Perra’ and its video clip because they violate women’s rights and affect their dignity.

“As if this were not enough, the lyrics of the song have direct and open sexist, racist, macho and misogynistic expressions that violate the rights of women, comparing them to an animal that must be dominated and mistreated, with expressions that should not it is worth repeating, ”Marta Lucía Ramírez said in a statement.