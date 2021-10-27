Vicente Fernández leaves intensive care after accident

The ranchero music singer Vicente Fernández left the intensive care area in the hospital where he has been staying since the beginning of August, his doctors reported this Wednesday in a statement released on social networks.

“We are pleased to inform you that Mr. Vicente Fernández is outside the intensive care area, in a hospital room, where he will continue with his treatment and rehabilitation ,” reported the statement signed in conjunction with the family of the Mexican artist, of 81 years.

He added that this will allow the Charro de Huentitán to remain with greater accompaniment by of his family, and “with a greater interaction and response towards recovery.”

The interpreter arrived in early August at a private hospital in Guadalajara after suffering a fall that caused a blow to the cervicals near the skull , injuring the spinal cord and leaving him without movement of his arms and legs.

Due to this, the singer had to undergo emergency surgery that caused respiratory deterioration and therefore had to be connected to artificial respiration and consequently completely sedated to facilitate his recovery.

Fernández suffers from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves and which can lead to paralysis, which has nothing to do with the fall, according to statements from his family.

The specialists who attend to the interpreter of “The King” and “Too bad you’re a stranger” pointed out that he continues “stable, more alert and cooperative in the rehabilitation therapy” that he receives to regain the mobility of his limbs.

They indicated that the recovery of his mobility is “slow, but progressive” and his respiratory effort is weak, so he continues “with support intermittently “.

Before his arrival at the hospital, the singer had been admitted for a strong urinary infection that kept him in the hospital for two days.

Throughout his life, Fernández has overcome various diseases, such as prostate cancer in 2002, the removal of a tumor in the liver in 2012, a year later a thrombosis that made him lose his voice and surgery to remove abdominal hernias in 2015.