urban-exponent-luz-baja-arrives-with-“acelerao”

Jeison Gálvez, known artistically as Luz Baja, has a very clear purpose, and it is to create music that transcends internationally and it is something he intends to achieve with songs such as his most recent single “Acelerao”.?

The performer who started as a freestyler in New York City, where he took every opportunity to demonstrate his musical talent ;? states in a press release that he has? grown up in the urban scene, thanks? to the unconditional support he has given to his professional career as an independent artist ,? ? his manager, Christopher Vargas, known as “Yagayai”.

From his beginnings to the present, the artist has collaborated with prominent exponents of the genre, including Lito? Kirino with whom he recorded “Los Motores sounds”; “Tokyo” with Martin? Lora; “Bargain” with Him? Date RD; “Ganteria” featuring Dowba Montana, Kapuchino, Young Flow and 24 stackup; as well as “I have music” with Dukii, Neo pistea, Crazy Design, El Napo and Dj Scuff .; and “Loca” featuring with Shelow Shaq.

“I am very satisfied with the progress of my career. It all started as a dream and now we are going for more ”said the artist who wants to represent the Dominican Republic through his talent and take his musical proposal to every corner of the world.