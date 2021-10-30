Tourism Source Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 38 pages, titled as ‘Tourism Source Market Insight: India’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Rest of the World and important players/vendors such as Jet Airways, Tui, IndiGo, Spicejet, Campanile, Travlodge, Flywheel, OYO The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects.

Summary

GlobalData’s Tourism Source Market Insight: India report provides a thorough insight into the Indian domestic and outbound tourism markets. The report looks at the profiles of Indian tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Indian outbound travel market.

Key Highlights

– Indian expenditure on outbound tourism is growing at a substantial rate. Total outbound expenditure grew from US$23.7bn in 2017 to US$25.4bn in 2018, at a YOY increase of 7%.

– Domestic trips occur over 68 times more frequently than outbound trips. Many Indian travelers are keen to undertake cultural and heritage tourism in their own country. Attractions such as the Taj Mahal are proving a major draw for Indian tourists.

– Indian residents between the age of 35 and 49 took the most holidays in 2018. Indian residents within the 25 to 34 age range are one of the quickest growing market segments in terms of traveling.

Scope

– The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Indian outbound travel market.

Reasons to buy



– This report provides clear insight into developments in the Indian domestic and outbound tourism markets.

– The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

– The report explores the different profiles of Indian tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.

– The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in India, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Jet Airways, Tui, IndiGo, Spicejet, Campanile, Travlodge, Flywheel, OYO

Table of Contents

Overview

Region Snapshot 2018

At a glance: The Indian tourist market in 2018

Risks to outbound Indian tourism

Main findings

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

