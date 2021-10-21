tokischa-defends-her-theme-with-j-balvin:-“the-woman-deep-down-wants-to-feel-like-a-bitch,-sensual”

The vice president of Colombia spoke out against it, the video was removed from YouTube and even J Balvin’s mother scolded him for the song “Perra” with Tokischa. This time the Dominican rapper gave her opinion on the subject.

The subject was branded as “macho”, “misogynistic” and “sexist” for the most part these criticisms have been directed at the Colombian singer. However, the song is authored by the controversial artist Tokischa, who defended the lyrics of the song.

In an interview for W Radio he explained that he did not understand the attacks on J Balvin because the reggaeton player Colombian had respected his art, had been involved in his world and had come from abroad to record the video.

“ I am a woman and I have always expressed myself that way … I have known women who are more private with their sexuality, more serious, who have approached me in the course of my life, since before I was known, and they have told me: ‘I would like to be a bitch, just like you’ . The woman deep down wants to feel like a bitch, sensual. Every woman is different and feels like a bitch in a different way “, said the rapper.

Tokischa, quie n rose to international fame after collaborating with Balvin and with Rosalía she defined what a “bitch woman” is for her.

“A woman is a good bitch because she brings bread to her house, because she educates her children well, because she is a woman who honors herself by working. This is different, it is simply the interpretation of what I am giving. I am an artist and I express what I feel, what I fantasize about. There is always going to be a positive, negative review. I express what already exists ”, he pointed out.

On the other hand, Tokischa said that he did not receive a notification or know what happened to the video on YouTube. It is important to add that according to Forbes, the video that no longer exists on the platform reached around 315. 000 views and a disapproval of more than 50% by the users of the page.

“I don’t know what happened to the video. I did not have a direct explanation, nor did I ask because I understand what is happening. But the music is already there, they have already felt the music, they enjoyed it and they will continue to enjoy it. Music does not die ”, he added to the radio medium.

The video clip in question uses images of women and people of African descent, tied with neck chains, characterized by the nose and ears of a dog crawling on the ground like animals or slaves.