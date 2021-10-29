To die of fear: four series of 2021 to see these days of Halloween

A season of terror is approaching. And the fact is that, although Halloween is not celebrated in the Dominican Republic, many lovers of the contents of this cinematographic genre are waiting this season to watch movies and series that give them “creeps”.

Platforms streaming already know the interest of users to entertain themselves with exclusive content or with a specific genre, that is why they launch horror series this October.

Halloween is one of the most popular celebrations popular in the United States along with Christmas and Thanksgiving, but it is precisely adolescents and young people between 18 and 35 years those who live it most intensely. Sunday 31 is the specific day of this celebration.

+ Recommendations

1. I know what you did last summer: No, it is not the remembered horror movie of the 90 ´s, however, yes It is inspired by the same book as the movie.

“In a city full of secrets, a group of teenagers are harassed by a mysterious murderer one year after a fatal accident on their graduation night” The synopsis reads that in the end it is technically the same as the film, so we will probably see an “update” in terms of actors, time and chapters, since the story will be told in four episodes.

It has been available on Amazon Prime since last 15 October.

2. Lisey’s Story: Julianne Moore plays Lisey Landon, a widow who becomes the target of a dangerous stalker, who is obsessed with the work of her husband, who passed away a few years ago.

After the death of her husband, a disturbing series begins to occur that make Lisey begin to remember episodes of her marriage to Scott that she had deliberately suppressed from her memory.

The story is based on the homonymous novel by Stephen King, and is called as a series of psychological horror tinged with romantic elements.

It is available on Apple TV + and contains 8 episodes.

3. “Chucky” serial version: Many of us grew up fearing “Chucky the diabolical doll” and now the young people of our generation will be able to meet this atypical doll.

“The The plot takes us to a quiet town in the United States where the bloodiest crimes begin to occur, coinciding with the appearance of a Chucky doll at a flea market, also betting on resounding returns of the original saga, both allies and enemies of the bloody children’s doll .

Although everything will get out of hand when Chucky falls into the hands of a young man whom he will begin to manipulate to carry out the most atrocious cold-blooded murders “quoted the MeriStation portal.

“Chucky” comes to the small screen from the hand of its original creator Don Mancini, on this occasion, it was decided to recreate the doll by animatronics to give a retro twist to the visual, and in some cases use the digital version .

The series premiered on 12 October through SyFy in the United States.

4. “New cherry flavor”: Described by many critics as the most disturbing and disturbing series that Netflix has, as this gives us a small taste of how different it could be.

“Lisa N. Nova (Rosa Salazar) is a young woman who arrives in Los Angeles determined to direct her first film.

A rare short film of hers in the horror genre allows her to take her first steps in that world, but the producer in whom she trusts harasses her first and steals the project later when she rejects it.

Desperate, Lisa will undertake the most devious revenge that one can imagine, with the help of a mysterious woman who promises to triumph in his desire in exchange for some things. ”

Critics comment that it is addictive but not suitable for all stomachs. Look for it on Netflix.