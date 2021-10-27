They study guardianship against J Balvin and the Colombian Government for the song “Perra” with Tokischa

The controversy over the topic “Perra” by J Balvin and Tokischa crossed the border of social networks and media to pass into the hands of the Colombian justice.

The Third Section of the The Council of State admitted a guardianship of the lawyer Leonardo Santo Petro Llorente, who filed it on his behalf and on behalf of the black and Afro-descendant communities.

The legal appeal was filed against the singer J Balvin, against the Presidency of the Republic of Colombia, the Presidential Council for the Equity of Women, the Ministry of Culture and the Legal Commission for the Protection of the Rights of Black or Afro-Colombian Population Communities of the Congress of the Republic.

The lawyer considered that said song violates the fundamental rights of black and Afro-descendant communities since the song contains “direct and openly humiliating, sexist, racist words , macho, misogynist and against the dignity of the human person of women. ”

According to the Colombian media, Petro Llorente asked for the protection of the fundamental rights of equality, good name , non-discrimination and dignity, which were violated with the song and the recently released video.

The reason why Petro Llorente links the Colombian presidency and the others Government entities is because, according to him, they engage in omissionate conduct in the fulfillment of their legal and constitutional duties to defend the rights invoked.

The guardianship was admitted for study by the office of Judge Jaime Enrique Rodríguez Navas, who ordered to notify the parties and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

“ For the purposes of personal notification of Mr. Álvaro José Osorio Balvin, the Secretariat General of this Corporation will take into account the notification address provided with the guardianship document, and Any other that can be obtained through the internet pages and official social networks that belong to the singer , his representatives or manager, in accordance with the provisions of the article 16 of Decree 2591 of 1991 “, says the order of admission.

It is recalled that last weekend the interpreter of “Blanco” apologized to those who were offended by the video “Bitch”.

“I want to apologize to all the people who were offended, especially women and the black community,” J Balvin said this Sunday in a video posted on his Instagram stories.

The video generated a controversy in Colombia for being considered sexist, racist, sexist and misogynist. Even J Balvin’s mother scolded her son, in addition to the Colombian vice president, Martha Lucía Ramírez.

“As a form of response and obviously respect, I downloaded the video eight days ago and when I saw that they continued with the criticism and this whole situation that’s why I’m here giving face, talking about it, “he added.