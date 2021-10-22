They came back strong! Illegal turn on Hard Rock Live in second function

For the second day in a row, the Hard Rock Live stage was filled with music, lights and a lot … a lot of dancing to the rhythm of Ilegales’ greatest hits.

” La Morena ”, one of the songs that projected the group internationally over the years 90 , opened and closed on Thursday night, while the public I kept crying out for more.

“Thank you very much for this special welcome; we were eager to meet our wonderful audience. This will be a magical night, “said the singer-songwriter after greeting the audience with the classic” La Morena “, which dates from 1995.

And it was danced anyway! A cappella or with an orchestra, the “party owners” kept the audience entertained and with their energy to the maximum for more than an hour.

Despite the fact that at the beginning of the show there were certain technical problems in the sound, Vladimir Dotel, who heads the group, trusted that with the audience they have “we can do it a cappella “.

So it was. Out loud they all sang “Sueño tú”, a success of 1997 contained in his second production “Rebotando”.

“Taqui taqui “,” Tamo ‘happy “,” Trueno “,” La pastilla “and” Chucuchá “ were part of the journey through his extensive career, with more than 25 years mixing tropical rhythms such as Merengue House, Latin pop and pop ballad.

Completing the trio with Chino and Junior, the hot party included a midley in reggue by the former, to which other songs were added such as “Hacindome el loco.”

“With this song I reinvented myself; I told the record company a lie and told them it was from Omar Alfaro so that they could receive it and before listening to it they told me it’s a stick, “he said at the beginning of the performance” Your memory “(of the year 2000).

+ Tribute to Jhonny Ventura

With the single “ Dame un chin ”the group paid tribute to the legendary“ Caballo Mayor ”, who passed away last July 28.

In the first function of the tour, Jandy Ventura joined the concert as a special guest, to honor the memory of his father.

The party continues this Friday, at 8: 30 of the night at Hard Rock Live , under the production of César Suárez Jr.

Then that the Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 features were completely sold out, the bundle decided to open a third show this Friday.

Tickets are on sale at Uepa Tickets, Supermarkets and Jumbo at RD $ 5, 000 Sp ecial Guest; RD $ 3, 000 VIP, and RD $ 2, 500 general.