These are the participants that go to the semifinal of The Voice Dominicana

There is little left to meet the first winner of The Voice Dominicana and every week the competition gets stronger.

Only eight participants went to the semifinal of the reality show, the result of the Voting by the public, who can choose their favorite by voting through mini-messages.

In the third gala Jandy Ventura, Lerica and Ross María had a special presentation on the program.

While coaches Juan Magán, Milly Quezada, Nacho and Musicologist have had to watch how their participants go home.

Team Magán

Ariel Assad, Ivan Pichardo went to the semifinal and Gildania Santiago said goodbye to the competition.

Team Milly

Yohan Amparo and Elizabeth Suárez continue in reality. While Geomar Bastardo went home.

Team Nacho

Liz Mena and Chrushman Saul continue to compete for be the winners and Génesis Céspedes left the competition.

Team Musicólogo

Herminia Tavarez and Alex Suárez continue in the competition and Scarlet Reyes went home.

To vote for their favorites, the public must send a mini-message with the participant’s name to 5511.