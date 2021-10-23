There were complaints about lack of security in the accident filming of Alec Baldwin

Several employees of the filming in which Alec Baldwin accidentally killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins protested, that same day, for alleged poor working conditions and lack of security.

According to sources cited by the Los Angeles Times newspaper, half a dozen assistants and camera operators resigned en bloc on the day of the fatal accident, since in the previous days there were problems with that same weapon, which in their opinion was not properly supervised.

For its part, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, in the state of New Mexico (USA), declined to comment on the matter and stated that it will not have more information until next week, as it continues the investigation.

On Thursday afternoon, the producer of the film “Rust” indicated that the accident was due to a pistol loaded with blank cartridges and not bullets, although the authorities did not confirm this period.

“We haven’t even started the forensic investigation e on that issue, “said Sheriff’s spokesman, Juan Ríos, in a statement released by Deadline magazine on Friday.

Also, three unidentified employees told the Los Angeles Times that a group of technicians complained because there was “a very serious lack of security measures” on the set.

The protests reached such a point that six hours before the incident, up to half a dozen camera operators left the study and were replaced by personnel who were not attached to any professional union.

Previous complaints of precarious conditions in social networks

Two days before, Lane Luper, a camera assistant attached to the Iatse union (International Alliance of Stage Employees), described the alleged precarious conditions of the filming through a series of Facebook comments reviewed by Efe.

“At this moment, I am fighting so that my team, in this film ula, please have hotel rooms when we are late or too tired to drive an hour back from the filming location to Albuquerque. Either they say no or they offer us a junk motel by the road that is used as a refuge for beggars, “wrote the technician.

Luper posted the comments in response to a video in which Baldwin encouraged the union to call a strike while negotiating an agreement with the Hollywood studios management.

“I’m literally in the New Mexico production, with him and the producers, and they are treating the local team like dog shit, “he said before adding that” they had not even “paid the right thing.

Another source indicated that the director of photography who died asked to improve the conditions of her team, although know more details about it.

Alec Baldwin: “There are no words to express my sadness”

Baldwin, actor and producer of the film, assured this Friday that he had “a broken heart” by the accident.

“There is no words to express my sadness and shock at the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a woman, mother and partner deeply admired by all of us. I am cooperating with the investigation to find out how this tragedy occurred, “said the actor on his Twitter profile.

The interpreter, who also injured the director of the film, Joel Souza, added that he is in contact with the husband of the deceased, who in turn spoke with the Business Insider newspaper.

“I will not be able to comment on the events or what we are going through at this time, but I appreciate that everyone have been very understanding, “he said.

Hutchins was of Ukrainian origin and moved to the United States to graduate from the American Film Institute in 2015.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a setting where many Hollywood productions usually travel.

During the filming days of “Rust” he shared several photographs on Instagram, one of them with a letter that said: “One of the best parts of recording ‘westerns’ is having mornings like this.”

AN UNEXPLAINABLE ERROR

Professionals in the sector also fail to explain how a prop gun ended up causing the death of someone.

“There is no excuse for something like this to happen,” said Steve Wolf, an expert in theatrical weapons, to CNN.

“If you put a blank cartridge, you make sure there is no bullet at the end. It’s hollow, it’s just gunpowder and a piece of paper, “he reasoned.

A prop gun can be made of rubber or real, but the guidelines require that there be a supervisor with the exclusive task of checking the gun before handing it over to the cast.