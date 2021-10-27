“the-witch”,-a-new-dominican-horror-film-that-hits-theaters

“The Witch”, written and directed by Ronny A. Sosa, will hit local cinemas from this Thursday, taking advantage of the Halloween celebrations. With the performances of Manny Pérez, Hony Estrella, Lumy Lizardo, Miguel Martínez, Irene Tamburini, Johanny Sosa, among others, the film explores the horror genre.

The premiere of the film tells the story of a man who makes a pact with a witch to save his son’s life, but in exchange for a high price, it had its special premiere in theaters of Downtown Caribbean Cinemas, attended by the participating actors.

The film, produced by Aldea Film Studios and Legendario Films, has a soundtrack by the musician Sandy Gabriel.

Fausto Rojas and Guillermo Liriano also perform. Chemist Ultramega, Orestes Amador, Pachy Méndez, Pio RD and Scarlette Madera.