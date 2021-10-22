The theme of the urban Dominican Jordizy appears in popular video games

Jordizy, formerly known as “Ronny Jordan Flow”, was chosen as part of the song card that includes the new video game “Far Cry 6” with his song “Arcoiris”, which is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, XBOX and other devices, reported the urban exponent.

“Rainbow” is one of Jordizy’s best-known songs, which already has more than half a million visits on his channel. Youtube.

The urban Dominican, based in New York, thanked the opportunity that this video game offers him

+ Of his life

Ronny Rosario, better known as Jordizy, born on 30 October 1996, began his musical career at 16 years – when he recorded his first song -.

However , it would not be until the 18 years that he would begin to take the industry seriously.

Jordizy has managed to position himself on the urban scene thanks to singles like “A rcoíris “,” Lo Hago Bueno “,” Arrebata “or” Banana Pa Tu Coco “.

The artist raised in the Bronx returned to the scene to present his single and video clip,” Banco “- which He has already exceeded 300 a thousand reproductions on his YouTube channel -.

In recent years he has collaborated with Dominican colleagues such as Lito Kirino, Chimbala and The Fother. Now he is presenting his single “Jacuzzi”.