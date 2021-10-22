the-story-behind-the-celebrity-barber

With the rise of social networks, many people with great stories behind have become notorious for their work and dedication. Such is the case of the young Leopoldo Infante, better known as Leo God is Good (@ leogodisgood) , the famous barber.

Leo born in Venezuela and entrepreneur of his own business came to the United States to fulfill his dream and he achieved it by opening the barber shop “Born Barber s Doral ”, where it has become a celebrity favorite.

“I never came to think that I could serve so many baseball players, soccer players, artists, influencers and well-known people in the world,” Leo said excitedly.

Figures such as the artists Chyno Miranda, Nacho, Arcángel, the comedians Marko, Nando de la Gente and the renowned athletes Blaise Matuidi, Coco Balentien , Javier Martínez, among others, are the celebrities that the barber attends .

“First achievement was arriving in this country and having the opportunity to attend great celebrities that nowadays they are good friends ”, expressed the influencer.

Apart from their business , Leo does social aid by helping people and supporting them with machinery and products through raffles on their social networks where they have 250 a thousand followers on Instagram.

“To children who at a young age show their desire to succeed and you look for a way to support them. My wife and family have been my support to achieve a balance in my goals, “said the barber.