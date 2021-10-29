The singer Bethany Rose comes to the DR with the theme “Ya no eres más”

The singer Bethany Rose comes to the DR with the theme “Ya no eres más”

After finishing several tours with the legendary Argentine artist Leo Dan, the American singer, songwriter and musician Bethany Rose, arrives in the Dominican Republic with her new song “Ya no eres más.”

Bethany Rose’s new single is a fresh bachata with a touch of pop that highlights romanticism in its lyrics, as well as the melodious voice of the artist. This song promises to be a hit that will make Latin America dance to its contagious rhythm.

The theme song, composed by Bethany Rose, along with multi-nominee, resident in Canada, producer Rick Campanelli and David Lopera is the translation of a feeling that, according to the artist, emerges from the depths of her being.

The musical cut marks the style and versatility of this artist, who promises to take the tropical music.

Bethany Rose, originally from the city of Waterloo in the State of Iowa and residing in Los Angeles, California, is a singer, songwriter and musician, whose inspirations are based on R&B themes , Gospel and tropical music, serving this to penetrate and merge African rhythms, hip-hop and jazz.

Her particular tone of voice has helped her to make the “crossover” to Latin music.

Bethany has shared stages with world-famous artists such as: Mary J. Blige, Lupe Fiasco, Yolanda Adams, Jordá n Smith, Dionne Warwick, Amber Riley, Kristin Chenoweth and the Niche Group. All of them multi-winners of Grammys awards and of recognized international fame.