“the-revenge-of-the-juanas”,-about-to-dethrone-“the-squid-game”-on-netflix

“The Squid Game” has positioned itself as the most watched series in recent weeks; it’s even close to becoming the most watched in Netflix history. However, “the revenge of the Juanas” is nipping at its heels to become the most viewed on the platform.

According to the FlixPatrol site, the Mexican series has already reached number five of the most watched only 10 days after its premiere, not only in Spanish-speaking countries.

Although the South Korean drama still maintains the current leadership, but little to Little does the amount of public that choose it diminish.

What is La Venganza de las Juanas about?

The new version of the novel by 1997, this time in serial format, premiered on October 6 on Netflix. It was written by Jimena Romero, who takes up the original story of her father, the late screenwriter and writer Bernardo Romero.

Starring Renata Notni, Zuria Vega, Oka Gines, Juana Arias and Sofía Engberg, the series has 18 chapters of 40 minutes.

The original story, in which five women discover that they are daughters of the same man, it had elements of magical realism and a lot of humor. In this one there is still magic through Juana Bautista (Sofía Engberg), a Mayan shaman, but the turn is towards suspense, the writer’s favorite genre.

As in the original, the Juanas They share a birthmark, but while in the first version it took longer to solve the mystery of the bond that unites them, in the new one, according to current times, everything is quickly clarified with a DNA test.

Las Juanas keep their names, but some have changed their professions.

Juana Manuela “Manny” (Zuria Vega) is not a boxer, she works in a strip club as a dancer, and Juana Valentina (Renata Notni) is no longer a salesperson in an appliance store, she is now a journalist and is focused on the issue of disappearance of women. Juana Caridad (Oka Giner) is still a nun, although she is no longer totally innocent. Juana Matilde (Juanita Arias) remains a singer and Juana Bautista continues to be connected with energies and divination, but in this case under the Mayan tradition.