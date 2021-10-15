“the-many-saints-of-newark”:-a-film-for-soprano-fans

Fourteen years ago, the last episode of The Sopranos passed through the screens of the United States and the story of the mafia boss Tony Soprano and his family came to an end.

Now, series creator David Chase and director Alan Taylor bring the iconic criminal back to life by recounting the Sopranos prequel to “The Many Saints of Newark” and how the award-winning mafia series protagonist became the man that audiences followed for six seasons. But at the forefront of the plot there is someone else.

The man who was like a father to the young Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) and whose last name already foreshadows the fate of his father, his son and the his own: Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). Because behind every sinner, there is ultimately an even greater sinner.

The two-hour-long drama thus places Dickie Moltisanti at the center and begins the narrative at the end of the years sixties.

Shortly after his father, Aldo (Ray Liotta), returned from Italy with a new partner, New Jersey is in social chaos.

It should be noted that Dickie’s son, Christopher Moltisanti, already recapitulates the relationship between him and his uncle Tony in the opening minutes, as well as a key moment of The Sopranos. In other words, spoiler alert.

Consequently, “The Many Saints of Newark” feels even more like a movie for fans. of Los Sopranos due to this premise.

The actors, who embody well-known characters from the series, manage to portray the young versions and capture perfectly his mindset with absolutely remarkable precision and sensitivity.

For example, when Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtiere is annoyed by the blood splatters on his new jacket, one could easily think that Billy Magnussen is the one young Tony Sirico.

Especially in the first minutes, the film seems a unique who’s who? It’s like flipping through an old photo album and looking for familiar faces.

Director Alan Taylor, who also comes from a series background and has shot episodes for Mad Men and Game of Thrones, among others, directs the plot of “The Many Saints of Newark,” which dates back to the early 1970s, with a penchant for nostalgic melancholy: thoughtful zoom-ins delve into the sheltered microcosm of these dysfunctional families, The cuttlefish tones are overlaid with a cold bluish, and a fatalistic regret increasingly mixes with the kind gaze on Tony, who has become a rebellious teenager in the second half of the film (and is played by James’ son Gandolfini, Michael Gandolfini).

Those who know and Appreciate The Sopranos will watch with interest and a bit of nostalgia this two-hour prequel with a great cast and will know the breeding ground of the wrong career of Tony S oprano in this tale of fragile egos, fatal vanities and unforgettable slights.

To everyone else, however, “The Many Saints of Newark” will likely appear as a loose string of impressions of a city, New Jersey, marked by organized crime in the late sixties.

This is because the prequel only has a slightly cinematic structure, rather two condensed flashback episodes of a series, and in the course of which the protagonist Dickie does not undergo any significant development of his character. But this same break with narrative expectations points to the end and the persistent essence of The Sopranos.

However, in addition to all these small reunions, it is the character of Dickie that deserves the most attention, with he David Chase and his co-writer Lawrence Konner, have created another gangster who fits into the world outlined by the series in a grand way and enriches it with some new facets.

His walk on the tightrope between the Favor and Discredit is carefully and, despite some escalations, for the most part calmly staged.

At the same time, “The Many Saints of Newark” spins the web of intrigue beyond and illustrates who betrayed whom long before Tony Soprano became a true member of the mob family. A gangster drama narrated with attention and a focused gaze, just as the public expects from The Sopranos.