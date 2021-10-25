“the-life-of-the-kings”-will-go-to-theaters-from-december

“The life of the kings”, the story made into the cinema of the talents of humor Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes, will be shown from December through screen projections.

The film will relate the career of these artists from their childhood to becoming two main humorous figures in recent years in the country.

The film, directed by Frank Perozo, is a Caribbean Films production with Miguel and Raymond.

The general production of Leticia Tonos; while the script of the film was in the responsibility of David Maler and Junior Rosario.

For the protagonists of this film, it is a concrete dream, where he tells the reality lived throughout his career and they never imagined that it would get to be told on the big screen. In fact, it never crossed their minds that humor would unite them and make them family.

The career of more than 25 years of trajectory includes many people who had incidents in the lives of the comedians, for which several important characters were represented by the experienced actors Judith Rodríguez, Alexandra Fuentes, Héctor Aníbal, Evelyna Rodríguez, Ramón Candelario, Augusto Feria, Paula Disla, Jorge Pabón “Molusco”, as well as Special participation by Carlos Sánchez and Diomary La Mala.

It is worth highlighting the participation for the first time in the cinema of Raymond Pozo Jr. and Michel Céspedes, sons of the Kings, who had the honor as they did

For their part, Raymond and Miguel expressed their gratitude to God for always being their guide in each project they undertake, and they also mentioned in gratitude to each one of the people who helped make this project materialize, since they were key pieces to achieve his vision of leaving a legacy to a new generation.

“With this film we want everyone who goes to the cinema to find a motivation to move forward, to recover faith and find the way to fulfill their dreams “, mentioned the kings.

Zumaya Cordero, executive of Caribbean Films, expressed:” It was a great challenge for our company to tell the story of Raymond and Miguel for what both represent in Dominican entertainment, we are happy with the final result of the hand of both. With the premiere of the life of the kings on December 2 is the best way to close the year with a film full of humor and values ​​for the whole family. In the same way, we will have a simultaneous premiere with Puerto Rico and the Caribbean islands, while in January 2022 it will be the premiere in the USA, Panama and other markets.

The film counts with the support as main investor La Cervecería Nacional Dominicana with its Presidente brand, as well as Altice Dominicana. The production also appreciates the collaboration as sponsors of supermarkets Jumbo, Café Santo Domingo, Arroz Campos and Induveca, as well as the gratitude to the General Directorate of Cinema (DGCINE) for all the support that everyone gave to this production “La Vida of the Kings”.