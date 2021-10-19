the-grammys-include-an-inclusion-clause-for-2022

The Grammys kept their word and released their full inclusion clause to ensure fairness and diversity in hiring at all levels of production for next year’s ceremony.

The Academy de la Recording published an eight-page document on Tuesday detailing the purposes and objectives of the clause. The deal requires producers to recruit and hire more diverse candidates behind the scenes and in front of the cameras for the 64 the annual awards ceremony on 31 January.

Academy Executive Director Harvey Mason Jr. said he is proud of the initiative and hopes the concept can “move the needle”. The academy announced the adoption of the inclusion clause in August.

“The inclusion clause is something that will provide an opportunity for people who may not have had it before,” Mason said in an interview. recent. “That is really important to me. I wouldn’t be here if someone hadn’t given me the opportunity. I’m trying to break ground and make sure there are areas for people to work on a system and scale. ”

The clause requires Grammy producers to audition, interview, and hire people to front and back behind the scenes of groups that have been historically and systematically excluded from the entertainment industry. Rider clauses are attached to the contracts.

The academy initiative was created in partnership with various groups, including Color of Change; the co-authors of the inclusion clause Kalpana Kotagal and Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni; Ryan Butler, Founding Director of the Warner Music / Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University; and Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-chair of the Recording Academy.

Kotagal, a civil rights attorney, said the clause includes four key elements that will drive improved representation and fairness. It indicated that there is a commitment to diversify the hiring groups, the benchmarks and the objectives for hiring, the collection and analysis of candidate and hiring data and strict accountability measures.

” By committing to use the inclusion clause for its production of 2022, the Grammy Awards not only ensure a more equitable and diverse hiring process, but also set an important standard for inclusion and representation in the future awards shows, ”he said in a statement.

Mason echoed Kotagal’s sentiments of holding people accountable and committing to doing the“ real work ”to help create a channel for diverse talent. He wants to ensure that the academy is “inclusive, diverse and equitable.”

The term “inclusion clause” was highlighted in 2018 when Frances McDormand mentioned it during her speech acceptance of the Oscar for best actress. Michael B. Jordan, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Paul Feig and Warner Bros. followed suit and pledged to use inclusion clauses in their production projects.

“You won’t find an organization that cares more about diversity and change and heads in that direction than we do, ”Mason said. “We are dedicated to that work. I hope that we can be leaders in that space and make sure that we are doing it in a way that people look at and say ‘Oh, the academy did it well’ ”