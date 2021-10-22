The father of actress Cheddy García dies

The actress Cheddy García reported this Friday that her father Domingo José García died after several days suffering from health problems.

Although she did not give details of the death of her father, the comedian communicated the news to her fans: “Goodbye daddy. Go with God. That Maimon house was something nice. Thank you for praying for him. ”

A few days earlier, Cheddy, had requested a blood donation for his father who was

in the hospital. at the Rosa Emilia Sánchez Pérez de Tavarez National Cancer Institute (INCART).

Hundreds of people offered their condolences through her Instagram, including artists, actors and communicators such as Charytín Goico, Fefita la Grande, Francisca Lachapel, Ana Simó, Marcos Yaroide, Georgina Duluc and Roberto Cavada.

Similarly, Raymon Pozo, Nashla Bogaert, Haidy Cruz, Masiel Taveras, Frank Perozo, Sarodj Bertin, el Chuape , Kenny Grullón, Luis José Germán, Carasaf Sánchez, Yocasta Diaz, René Castillo, Magnolia Kasse and Rafely Rosario.