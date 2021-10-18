The Dominican Voice: the public began to choose their favorites

The Dominican Voice: the public began to choose their favorites

Every week the competition on The Voice Dominicana gets stronger. In the second gala of the reality show four participants said goodbye to the show.

And the four coaches Milly Quezada, Nacho, Musicologist and Juan Magán can no longer decide who stays in their teams, but that the decision is in the hands of the public, who can vote for their favorite and help them be the winner of the competition.

This week the artists Mozart la Para and Alcover were the special guests of the gala .

Team Milly

The team Milly started this week and immediately it was announced who they were the most voted by the public: Yohan Amparo, followed by Elizabeth Suárez and Geomar Bastardo, while Eddy Junior left the competition.

Elizabeth Suárez delighted with her voice and a version of the song “Never will forget you”; Yohan Amparo with “Only you” and Geomar Bastardo with “For you I will fly”.

Team Magán

Of the team of the Spanish producer, Ivan Pichardo was the most voted, Ariel Assad followed him and Gildania Santiago the third, on the other hand Lía Mencía had to leave the reality show.

Ariel Assad took the stage to sing “Failin”; Iván Pichardo “Face to face” and Gildania Santiago “Un break my heart”.

Team Musicologist

Herminia Tavarez was the most voted contestant, followed by Scarlet Reyes and Alex Suárez, while Denitza González went home.

Alex Suárez came on stage with the song “Enamorado de ella”; Scarlet Reyes with “Break free” and Herminia Tavarez with “The one who loves you the most.”

Team Nacho

The most voted participant was Génesis Cespedes, Liz Mena and Chrushman Saul. Estefanía Marcano left the competition.

To vote for their favorites, the public must send a mini-message with the participant’s name to 5511.