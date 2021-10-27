the-dna-bachata-word-festival-will-be-held-in-the-dominican-republic

In order to consolidate the Dominican bitter genre as a promotional platform for the country, the DNA Bachata Word Festival will be held, where the best bachata dancers in the world will be certified, starting in the year 2022.

This first festival will summon the winners of the different bachata festivals that take place in various countries to compete in Dominican for the title of “World Champions of Bachata Dancers”.

The first edition of the ADN Bachata Word Festival will be held from 18 to 20 November of 2022, in the province of Puerto Plata, under the artistic production of Lenin Ramírez, international coordination of the dancers by Rudi López, with the executive production of Víctor Minaya and Carlos Batista Matos, and the communication direction by José Antonio Aybar.

“Bachata is a genre that has become a cultural industry that offers the opportunity to hundreds of citizens in different parts of the world, through schools, festivals, DJs or singers, to generate millions of dollars and in the Dominican Republic there are many citizens who ignore this reality, with bachata being the most visible cultural element of the Dominican community at the moment, “explained Víctor Minaya, president of ADN Films.

Currently Bachata festivals are held in the main cities of the world, among them the Shanghai Bachata Festival, Paris Bachata Festival; Brazil Bachata Festival, I love Bachata Mexico; Los Angeles Bachata Festival, Egypt Sensual Festival; Denver Bachata Festival, Top Bachata Festival; Bachata Festival Germany, Bachata Dey; Europa Bachata Festival, Istanbul International Bachata Festival; Vienna Bachata Festival, Bachatera Suiza and Japan Bachata Festival, among others.

This first festival is an initiative of ADN Films and Fundación Bulevar de las Estrellas, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, through the Vice Ministry for Decentralization and Territorial Coordination, led by Vice Minister Fernando Antonio Cruz (Bonny Cepeda).

The details of the event were offered on Tuesday by the production of the event during a meeting with representatives of the press at the Faro a Colón monument.