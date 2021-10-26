the-dembow:-the-dominican-paternity-of-a-rhythm-with-roots-from-puerto-rico,-panama-and-jamaica

The same questions always arise about dembow: where does this rhythm come from? Who were its precursors? And the most controversial question, is it correct to call this genre dembow?

Both the terms dembow and reggaeton are stamps with which the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico respectively named their versions of the dancehall genre in Spanish , something very intelligent if we analyze it in terms of the music industry, because instead of competing with the pioneers of Jamaica and Panama, thus placing us at the end of the queue, it places us first in a new genre.

Dancehall is a subgenre of reggae that was born in the marginalized neighborhoods of Jamaica. Its exponents, coming from such a low social stratum and lacking advanced education, results in their artistic expressions being full of explicit lyrics, homophobia, violence, sex …

Because the predominant religion in Jamaica is the “Rastafarian”, which like Christianity condemns homosexuality, Shabba Ranks, Jamaican dancehall performer , launched in the 1990 the song called “Dem Bow” (“They doubled up”), which contemptuously addresses homosexual attitudes, and as was customary in Panama, which is the cradle of reggae and dancehall in Spanish, both Nando Boom and El General released their Spanish versions of this song: “Dembow” and “Son Bow”, respectively, addressing homosexuality, with the same hateful message. That is why, although it does not bother me at all, because of its origin, the term dembow causes me a bit of rejection.

How does a term that was used in a negative way come to be the name of a genre? Simple, in the Dominican Republic we had a very marked influence from the Puerto Rican urban genre, which they called at the beginning “underground”. Then reggae rap, later sandugueo and staying at the end with the term reggaeton.

The pioneers of Puerto Rico, teenagers who did not know English, when they were singing live they asked the DJ to put the dembow song track, since it was common for dancehall singles LPs to bring the song on one side and the instrumental on the other side.

Bobo General and Sleepy Wonder recorded the song “Pounder”, from which the dancehall sample most used by Puerto Ricans in the years is taken 90.

Count Shelly , owner of Shelly Records, authorizes Nando Boom to record on top of this instrumental the song “Dembow”, originally recorded by Shabba Ranks on the Poco Man Jam instrumental, to which he made some changes and named it Bow Cat Riddim.

Then in the wrong way, in the 90 ´s, when the Puerto Rican rapists requested that they put the dembow instruments on them, referring to the instruments of the Shabba Ranks original song, the Djs placed the instrumental of the song “Dembow”, by Nando Boom, which is actually the Pounder Riddim.

It is in this way how in Dominican Republic, the pioneers of the Dominican dancehall movement (popularly known as dembow), influenced by the Puerto Rican movement, began to use this term to name the instrumentals and then they also began to name the songs that way. performed with the Jamaican and Puerto Rican dancehall instrumentals of the 80 s and 90 s, characterized by the leading role of drums and bass, with very little or no accompaniment from other instruments, which took it away from the reggaeton movement, which the duo Luny Tunes optimizes in terms of harmony, with fusions of rhythm and blues, rap, merengue, bachata, salsa, vallenato, among others. .

And why do I categorically affirm that dembow and reggaeton is the commercial name by which it is commonly known? nmente to the Dominican and Puerto Rican dancehall? Simple: because the rhythmic, melodic structure, the performances of both the instruments and the interpretations of their exponents do not depart from this subgenre of reggae, and any fusion with merengue, bachata, vallenato, rhythm and blues or rap, with which it is experiment, enter into the innovations that music has been having since the beginning of the years 80.

Within the characteristics that our dembow has There is humor, because if something characterizes us and is part of the Dominican idisiosyncrasy, it is joy, our desire to make everyone around us laugh. Our jargon is also another fundamental element that differentiates our dancehall from that of Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Panama and Colombia.

Among the pioneers of this genre in the Dominican Republic exponents are named such as Dj Boyo y La Cia, Papito La Ley, Chombo Panablack, Vieja Guardia, Dj Santiago, Dj Greco among others. These belonged to the first and second generations.

Then came a third generation that led this “underground” movement to popularity and therefore to profitability as a business.

In this section, the duo Los Pepes, Chimbala, El Alfa, Mr. Manyao, Jacool, Secreto, Milka La Más Dura, Los Ando Loco, Los Pacuche, Dixson Waz, Wilo D New, El Super Nuevo, El Mayor, among others.

Without a doubt, last Friday night 22 in October It was historic for the urban music movement of the Dominican Republic, since El Alfa is the most popular exponent of dembow.

El Alfa managed to conquer Madison Square Garden, with total assistance and support (an estimated 20 thousand people), both from their fans, as well as from colleagues and communicators of the highest level.

This achievement is not fortuitous, since Enmanuel Herrera “El Alfa” has managed to sustain his popularity during years and managed to break the paradigm of not only having an impact on Santo Domingo and the diaspora in the United States and Europe, but also achieving a large fan base of different nationalities, with the investment strategy in collaborations with urban colleagues of international fame such as Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Farruko, Justin Quiles, Daddy Yankee, Cardi B, among others.

Outside the schemes that our exponents still need to improve, such as the staging and construction of musical works That thanks to their excellence they are not only popular but also generate respect from the world artistic class, the purpose was achieved, El Alfa completely filled Madison Square Garden and awarded a gold medal to the dembow with a Dominican seal.