The death of Joseph Tavárez leaves sadness among colleagues and followers

The sudden death of Joseph Tavárez surprised colleagues and followers on Tuesday who turned to expressing their feelings of sadness on social networks and group conversations.

The veteran broadcaster and journalist died at 55 years as a result of a heart attack in Santiago de los Caballeros.

“I am very sorry for the death of my friend Joseph Tavarez, we had dozens of discussions and He always ended in admiration of both parties and advice. The last time we got together was at Marisco Centro in Santiago and he always told me: – don’t take it personally, this is show business, “recalled his colleague Franny Genao on Tuesday.

Julissa Alba wrote on Twitter that “the Dominican radio is in mourning, today the voice of our dear Joseph Tavárez faded. How sad it is to know of his unexpected departure, I will always remember him, as in the 80 ‘s when we met at Radio Azul, well dressed, friendly, a friend of all his colleagues in the middle “.

Nicator José Gutiérrez reported that the death occurred at the Cibao Medical Center while receiving medical attention since Monday night and where a catheterization would be performed, after suffering discomfort in recent days.

The Twitter user Denissekim wrote: “I feel sad because a friend of Mommy who loved my children when he went to the station, was crazy with them. A souvenir photo when he was surprised by mommy’s birthday. May God have you in glory Joseph, thank you for sharing a lot in my family Broken Heart “.

On the other hand, Luis Córdova recalled that” practically at the founding moment of TeleUniverso, Canal 29, Joseph Tavarez and Nelly Mirabal turned meridian time into a curfew with “Arte x Arte”, a space that provided the best of the show’s chronicle “.

Tavárez was an announcer since the middle of the 20th century and his work area was concentrated in the North region, especially in Santiago de los Caballeros, where he died this Tuesday.

José Agustín Tavárez Gil, his real name, became known in Santiago as an announcer or commentator on the radio stations Radio Azul, KV 94, Comando 88 and Monumental FM.

Among the radio programs and television programs in which he participated include “Los Dueños del Mediodía”, “Pa’lante con el pueblo”, “Tv Can”, “Arte x arte”, “Musi Can”, “Sabadazo con el Pachá” and “Pégate y gana con the Pasha “.

He was also director of the p ortales “Larevistadigital.net” and “Controldiamante.com”.

Vìctor López dismissed him on social networks: “Go in peace friend Joseph Tavarez superstar, you made the impossible the possible your great project of Diamond Control “.

Yonatan Dominguez described him as” an excellent person, very humble and well prepared in the professional field “.