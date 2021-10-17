“the-batman”,-“the-flash”-and-“black-adam”-star-in-the-dc-fandome

Los Angeles, USA

The films “The Batman”, “The Flash” and “Black Adam” were the highlights this Saturday of DC Fandome, the virtual event that for the second year in a row has been organized by Warner Bros. to detail its future plans on the adaptations of the stories by DC Comics.

With Robert Pattinson as the masked hero, “The Batman”, which will be released on March 4 next year , presented today a new trailer in which it also Other cast members appear, such as Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrell (The Penguin) or Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).

This ambitious new Batman project, one of Warner Bros. ‘greatest assets for 2022, is directed by Matt Reeves, whose filmography includes films such as “Cloverfield” (1992), “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014 ) and “War for the Planet of the Apes” (2017).

On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson presented the first images of “Black Adam”, a film about this DC Comics antihero directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”, 2021).

This is a scene from the beginning of the film in which Black Adam gives a light touch of his extraordinary powers.

The release of this film is scheduled for 29 July 2022 .

Another great Warner Bros. project about DC Comics is the film about The Flash that has orchestrated the Argentine Andy Muschietti, who directed “It” (2017) and “It Chapter Two “(2019)

Ezra Miller is once again the ultra-fast hero of “The Flash” in a film that addresses the idea of ​​the “multiverse”, a great narrative framework in which different superheroes and villains coexist in different worlds, plots and temporal realities.

The preview shown today at DC Fandome gave some clues to how the “multiverse” will be reflected as the voice of Michael Keaton, who played Batman in the Tim Burton films “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992).

“The Flash” will premiere on November 4, 2022.

Outside of the big screen adaptations, DC today announced a notable change from the famous motto of Superman, who traditionally fought for “truth, justice and the American (American) way of life” and will now do so for “the truth, justice and a better tomorrow “.