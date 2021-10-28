the-aventura-and-rd-appointment-is-in-december!

The fans of Aventura have an appointment with the successful group this December in the Dominican Republic where they will conclude the “Immortal Tour”.

Recently Romeo Santos announced that it will be here that they will end the successful tour with the group that propelled him to fame and today the artist revealed that the concert will be in December, although he has not yet given the exact date.

“I had a commitment with my colleagues of Adventure. Now the four of us have a commitment to the country that saw us grow. The Final Stop “, Santos wrote a few days ago along with a video where he is seen on the beach and later the name” Aventura “appears.

The multi-award-winning artist is in the country and the past and recently he visited the house of Ana and Mía, the Siamese girls who were born glued to the chest, sharing three legs, an intestine, a bladder and the same liver.

He also visited little Masiel, who suffers from arthrogryposis. Previously, he was also seen enjoying Bahía de las Águilas.

The famous Dominican artist paid a visit to the beaches of Cabo Rojo and Bahía de las Águilas to see, first-hand, the Development Project Turístico de Pedernales, which is structured under the modality of a public-private alliance.