The arrival to the country of the children's event “NiñoLandia” is announced

The arrival to the country of the children's event “NiñoLandia” is announced

The Dominican artistic entrepreneur Miguel Guzmán announced the arrival in the country of the children’s show “NiñoLandia”, an event designed to offer healthy fun to children between the ages of 0 and 12 years.

Guzmán explained that this event will be held on November 6, at the Teo Cruz Coliseum, in the capital.

According to its organizers, this children’s activity aims to bring entertainment and excitement through the interaction of infants with their favorite characters.

Guzmán that this is a space created to offer what the little ones have always had as a dream and longed for in their lives, specifically to connect with their personal and fictional heroes favorites.

He indicated that “NiñoLandia” was conceived as “a tribute to the characters that have had and have an impact on children, and those who have drawn positive lessons, and from which they draw emotions every time they are seen izan.

He also pointed out that this show arises from “the absence of models for our children”, and so that infants can interact in a visual with the characters they long for and have always seen on television and social networks. ”

He stated that the establishments will be one hundred percent sanitized and disinfected before each show, while the activities will be organized respecting the sanitary protocols to guarantee the health of the infants.