tempo-in-concert-this-saturday-at-blue-live-club

The Puerto Rican urban music singer Tempo, will perform in concert this coming Saturday 16 in October at Blue Live Club Santo Domingo, in a concert full of euphoria and fun.

Within the display of themes that the public can enjoy are songs such as Game Over, Ella y Yo, Acho Cabrón, El Incorregible, No Hay Perdón, El Rey del Drill, Your Story, It Hurts, Corito Sano, El Incorrigible, among many that will be part of his repertoire.

David Sánchez Badillo, better known as Tempo, as well as an interpreter is a composer and became one of the most important reggaeton figures at the end of the decade of the 90.

In the year 2019 his last album “Back To The Game”, generated millions of reproductions on digital platforms, later the Latin Grammy nominated artist presented “Relax”, a song that belongs to the Drill genre, and that brings with it controversial statements contained in the bold l íricas that characterize him so much.

The singer has maintained his active artistic career, also launching the song “ABC” (more than 3 million views on YouTube) at the end of May, which It also belongs to the Drill genre.

Tickets are on sale at Uepa Tickets, CCN Jumbo Supermercados Nacional. Hard Rock informed that all measures of social distancing and health protocol will be saved.