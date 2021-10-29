telesistema-will-broadcast-a-special-program-of-the-voice-dominicana-prior-to-the-grand-finale

This Saturday 30 in October prior to the Grand Final of The Voice Dominicana , Telesistema canal 11 will broadcast at 8: 00 pm and for an hour, a special program of the vocal singing show, hosted by the renowned journalist Wanda Sánchez .

The Grand Final has arrived and it is time to show everything that was done during this time, in addition to the human team involved in the process, that certainly leaves a positive mark on the country.

The tour will begin with the first steps of the show remembering its creation and realization, going through each of the construction processes until it becomes the giant studio, the largest in the Dominican television .

Various provinces of the country were visited by the production and logistics team, in addition unmatched talents were discovered, enjoyed through four months of projection on the small screen and official channels on networks

There were many guests who accompanied the coaches Milly Quezada, Nacho, Juan Magan and Musicologist as the deceased older horse Johnny Ventura, Miriam Cruz, Mark B, Yiyo Sarante, Richy Peña, Alcover, La Ross María, Jandy Ventura, duo Lerica , among others who always contributed ideas, suggestions and above all experiences for the participants , who were always the main protagonists of The Dominican Voice.

The Dominican Voice arrived to break schemes, so in an hour and through the Telesistema signal you will be able to enjoy the best of the show prior to its final program this Sunday 31 October totally live, where it will be decided by popular vote who will be the winner of the most important vocal talent show in the world, in its version for the Dominican Republic.