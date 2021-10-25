“sound-beach-festival”-will-bring-together-popular-artists-at-hard-rock-punta-cana

The company Quepe Music & Events announced the concert “Sound Beach Festival” for the long weekend from November 5 to 7 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.

The Parade of stars of popular music will be on Saturday November 6 from 9: 00 in white night with the merengue “bomba” by Los Hermanos Rosario and “El negrito de Villa” Sergio Vargas, the salsa of Yiyo Sarante, the urban music of Chimbala and the electronic music and mixes of DJ The Damned Film.

When making the announcement, the artistic entrepreneur Fernando Quezada, president of Quepe Music & Events, said that children and young people up to 17 can accompany their parents completely free of charge.

“Like all the activities we have been doing for more than 20 years, the ‘Sound Beach Festival’ is also an all-inclusive plan, drinks, restaurants, concert tickets, attendance and suite rooms, from 559 dollars for the end full week o “, Quezada reported.

He also highlighted that it has financing available for 6 to 12 months,” premium open bar “the night of the concert, drinks national and international and all the attractions of the prestigious and comfortable Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, with 15 swimming pools and more than 1, 500 rooms.

The white night of the “Sound Beach Festival” will last until 5: 00 in the morning, when a sancocho will be served.