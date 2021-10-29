Sexappeal: the güirero, chorus girl and dancer who 20 years ago Cuco Valoy saw potential for salsa

Twenty years ago, Sexappeal was a chorus / dancer in Ramón Orlando’s group. By then, the merenguero leader was looking for a singer who could interpret salsa.

Orlando had a while in this task of finding a good salsa singer without positive results. It was then that his father, Cuco Valoy, made a comment: -But come here Nano (as he tells his son), I hear you that you are trying out singers, and how is that? You don’t know the talent What do you have there, Sexappeal? and “Now that you’re leaving.”

The boy from Villa Juana, who had already been a güirero and chorus girl in various groups, acquired another status. For the recording he received six thousand dollars.

“I had never seen six thousand dollars in my hands. I had sweats and tremors, I ran to my mother in Villa Juana, where she lived, because if I received money ten times, I would go to my mother ten times, the first cheles that I took out were for my old woman. ”

Despite the punch of “La Llorona”, his spearhead in salsa, Sexappeal decided to leave Ramón Orlando’s group and develop an independent career as a soloist. It was not a conflictive exit: “From the beginning Ramón always supported me.”

However, the omens of several of his companions were different. When he began to socialize the idea that he was leaving Ramón Orlando’s orchestra to launch himself as a salsero soloist, his colleagues told him not to make that mistake because here people hear salsa, but here you don’t live on that.

“I did not pay attention, I always had my faith, I focused, I launched myself and here I am celebrating twenty years in the taste of the people, among the salseros that people request the most here,” said Sexappeal.

Just tomorrow Saturday, at Hard Rock Café Santo Domingo, he is going to celebrate his artistic daring, in a concert called “20 years of pure flavor. ”

In addition to“ La llorona ”, her show will not miss“ Tomorrow tomorrow ”,“ Sad final ”,“ Waving the tail ”,“ Why not Are you leaving that crazy person? ”,“ Sneakily ”,“ He said goodbye to me ”,“ Tonight ”,“ Good or bad ”,“ You will not go ”,“ Sing my heart ”and many more.

You will also have invited colleagues for a night of pure sauce harvested in this century.

+ From its beginnings.

Sexappeal was born 49 years ago in the capital sector of Villa Juana, the son of a teacher and a Navy officer.

The mechanic shops were his first approaches to the world of work. He graduated as an automotive mechanic assistant at Infotep.

At that time he also worked in deburring, glass fibering and even installed gas. “I installed the gas in Roberto Salcedo’s house when they lived in Barahona.”

His beginnings in music were as a güirero. The first opportunity was given by Ray Guerrero and the Computerized Orchestra. Then he joined the Ballet of the Secretariat of State for Tourism.

Later he joined the group of the merenguero Ravel, Diómedes and Grupo Mío, Chabely and the Dominican Band.

With Chabely and Richie Ricardo went from güirero to the front as a showgirl.

Sexappeal was also on the ferry with Alexandra, as well as in the bar of the Plaza Naco hotel. He also sang with the orchestras Barceló, Brugal, the Navy and the National Police.

At first his mother did not want him to dedicate himself to music and preferred a traditional profession, but eventually it ended accepting it and even celebrating it. “When I went with my mother to the Casandra Awards, that woman was full of arms with me.”

Although his real name is Antonio Rodríguez Castillo, Sexappeal remained as an artistic identity.

The Sexappeal thing came from a partner, in the middle of the years 90. “El Cocodrilito”, a road manager jumped on that one day when they were members of Diómedes and Grupo Mío.

In a meeting to go to play a dance, he told her: – you have a blessed sexappeal … That caused curiosity in the young guirero from Villa Juana, whom “Cocodrilito” took to the newspaper El Siglo, where the journalist José Tejada Gómez to interview him and the headline of the newspaper in that 1995 was: “El Sexappeal de la güira wants to be a star.” This is how his nickname came about.

The years. “People now see the change from Sexappeal la güira to Sexappeal of a career solid, uninterrupted, but I have earned a respect, a credibility based on a lot of sacrifice in twenty years without gaps ”.