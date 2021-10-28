Second show opens for Rauw Alejandro in Altos de Chavón

After the reception of the announcement of the first presentation of the exponent of urban music, Rauw Alejandro, the businessman Gamal Haché announced a second function for Friday, November 5 in the emblematic stage of Altos de Chavón.

Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, who sold out four nights in a row, to a full house, at the Puerto Rico choliseo, will sing to his Dominican fans his wide repertoire that has made him the “King of Latin music.”

Gamal explained that the receptivity that this artist and event has had has been something historic, that in just 48 hours of having gone on sale it sold out all the tickets .

“At the request of the fans we have agreed to do another show of this great artist for Friday, November 5, and from tonight the tickets will be on sale,” explained the businessman.

In this way, Altos de Chavón immediately enters the preparation phase to accommodate both this celebrity of the Latin music as well as his legion of fans, on a night that will undoubtedly be very special for everyone.

So that the public can enjoy the concert in a safe environment, Gamal reported that in all accesses of Altos de Chavón each person will require their vaccination card and mask. “We must all comply with the provisions of the health authorities, and thus we will guarantee the safety of the public,” he said.

The ballots will be available this Thursday 28 October, from 8: 00 pm, through UEPA Tickets, CCN Servicios en Supermercados Nacional, Jumbo, and at the office of the Club de Owners of Villas in Casa de Campo.

Rauw Alejandro, who is currently having an affair with Rosalía, savors the success of the song Todo de ti, the most listened to of the summer on Spotify, which accounts for more than 360 millions of views on YouTube, since it premiered just over four months ago. Reasons enough to hold six platinum albums achieved in the United States market and another four that he received in Spain.

His music goes from country to country adding followers who enjoy his great repertoire, coming from Viceversa, his most recent production and of Aphrodisiaco, the album that he published with 16 songs in the 2020 and that includes collaborations with other great Latin music stars, such as Zion & Lennox, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers, Camilo, J Balvin, Anuel and Arcángel.