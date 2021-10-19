salma-hayek-and-angelina-jolie-dazzle-at-marvel's-“eternals”-premiere

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie were the stars of the world premiere of “Eternals”, the new film in the successful Marvel saga.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles ( USA) was the place chosen for the great “premiere” of this ambitious and long-awaited film that will hit theaters on November 5.

The Mexican Salma Hayek is one of the names In capital letters of her cast and tonight she went to the premiere of the film with a spectacular black dress with a great neckline and golden touches that finished off with two sparkling necklaces.

For her part, Angelina Jolie called the photographers attention on the red carpet in an elegant brown dress and a curious adornment on her chin.

Jolie was accompanied at the premiere of “Eternals” by her children Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara.

Along with Hayek and Jolie, the rest of the cast of “Eternals” were also seen in Los Angeles, among which Gemma Ch an, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani or Brian Tyree Henry.

Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for best film and best director for “Nomadland” (2020 ), is the director of “Eternals” in what represents an important change of register with respect to her previous works.

Based on the homonymous comics created by Jack Kirby, “Eternals” focuses on some characters with the same name that have extraordinary powers, that are almost immortal and that were created by cosmic beings called Celestials.

In front of the Eternals appear the Deviants, who represent the monstrous and evil branch of the work of the Celestials.