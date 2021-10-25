Rubén Blades and Ozuna among the artists confirmed to perform at the Latin Grammy 2021

Rubén Blades and Ozuna among the artists confirmed to perform at the Latin Grammy 2021

Rubén Blades, Nella and Ozuna are among the first artists confirmed to perform at the Latin Grammy ceremony.

The Latin Recording Academy also announced on Monday Paula Arenas, Danna Paola and C. Tangana as part of the nominees who will entertain the gala of the 18 November MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Blades, who will be honored as Person of the Year 2021, he will sing accompanied by Roberto Delgado & Orquesta with 20 musicians on stage.

As previously announced , the Banda El Recodo by Cruz Lizárraga, Caliber 50, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho and Los Dos Carnales will also participate in the program.

In their 22 of the annual edition, the Latin Grammy will be hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez and will be broadcast live on the Univision network starting at 8 pm in Miami (0100 GMT).

The Latin Grammy Premiere, an event not tel The review announcing the winners in most categories will take place hours before and can be viewed online.