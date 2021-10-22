Romeo Santos walks along the Bahía de las Águilas beach in Pedernales

The bachatero Romeo Santos took a walk on Thursday through the beautiful beaches of Bahía de las Águilas, in the south of the Dominican Republic, as part of his vacation in the country, where he will be until next Sunday.

Since Friday morning, several images have been circulating on social networks that show that the Dominican singer was in the Perdenales province, in the south of the Dominican Republic.

The artist would be staying in a complex in La Romana and from there he went by helicopter to Bahía de las Aguilas.

In the films you can see when the artist is he puts on a life jacket and gets on a boat that would take him along the Caribbean coast.

Images of the singer have also been disseminated with some followers who, after noticing the presence of the “King of Bachata”, took his photos.

Romeo was guided, by what is interpreted in the images, of various military personnel, and as normal he came to the beach with his bowling pins.

With eight kilometers long, Bahía de las Águilas is one of the five cleanest and serene beaches with the whitest sands in the world, among many other natural beauties.