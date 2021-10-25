Romeo Santos visits girls in San Cristóbal who need help

Romeo Santos went to San Cristóbal to visit several girls who need help to treat their health condition.

The multi-award-winning artist visited the house of Ana and Mía, the Siamese twins who were born glued through the chest sharing three little legs, an intestine, a bladder and the same liver.

He also visited little Masiel, who suffers from arthrogryposis.

As reported the “Jopéame” foundation, popular for providing help to those most in need, the artist will join them to help various causes in the province.

In the images that have circulated on social networks you can see the artist together with the artistic producer Saymon Diaz in the girls’ house, talking with the parents of the minors.

Discreet as always, The “King of bachata” has been in the country for a long time. several days. He was recently seen enjoying Bahía de las Águilas.